Rockets Draw Comparison to Champion Celtics
Houston Rockets legend Kenny Smith knows a thing or two about winning a championship.
Smith was the point guard for the Rockets' championship teams in 1994 and 1995, and he believes that this year's team looks like a contender, reminding him of the most recent champion Boston Celtics.
"They remind me a lot of, like four years ago, when the Boston Celtics were trying to make that transition," Smith said of the Rockets via Space City Home Network reporter Vanessa Richardson. "Two years ago, they had young talent, but there was no identity, there was no style of play. I think Coach [Ime Udoka] came in and did that well. Now, you have the emergence of Jalen [Green] and [Alperen] Sengun, you have all of these great players here, and (Fred) VanVleet is doing a great job of running the show."
That's high praise from one of the league's top analysts in the game today, and it's deserved. The Rockets have a 13-6 record to start the season, putting them among the top teams in the NBA.
If the Rockets can continue along this current trajectory, they may have a case to go deep into the playoffs despite being outside of the postseason picture since 2020.
The Rockets are back in action tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.
