Houston Rockets: Expectations for Alperen Sengun This Season
In the 2023-24 season, Alperen Sengun averaged 21 points, nine rebounds, and five assists per game. He was considered to be an All-Star snub.
This offseason, the 6-foot-11 center was aided by Rockets trainers in Turkey, citing the team's investment in the budding star.
Sengun projects to average around 23 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists a game this season. An improvement in his shooting percentage would send ripple effects throughout the team's roster. His free throw shooting is also an issue, as he only converted on 70 percent of his shots from the charity stripe. He should get that up anywhere from 75 to 80 percent efficiency.
The 2023-2024 Most Improved Player candidate has only been getting better every year. In his rookie season, he averaged nine points, five assists, and two assists per game. His sophomore year numbers were 14 points, nine rebounds, and about four assists per game. If his numbers drastically improve this season like his previous years, he will be an All-Star.
The Houston Rockets have a very bright future, led by Sengun. If he does make an All-Star team this year, the Rockets could become a big name in the media for the future ahead of them. He is a perfect example of the team. He is a young rising star who has shown his potential every single year by getting better.
Sengun can take the Rockets to the playoffs this year. Houston has shown flashes of being a playoff team, and very likely, a Play-In Tournament team.
With the West being as tough as it is, but the Rockets improving, the chances of them making the Play-In are likely. They need to beat the Warriors, who have no big man. Without Karl-Anthony Towns, Sengun shouldn't have too much of a problem matched up against the Timberwolves. New Orleans no longer has their starting center.
For the Rockets to make the Play-In and playoffs this year, two things need to happen: Jalen Green needs to be consistent and play well every game, and Sengun needs to play his best against the teams who are struggling at the big man position.
