Rockets Eyeing Revenge vs. Hornets
The Houston Rockets began their season at home against the Charlotte Hornets, and now the two teams will complete their season series tonight.
The Rockets and Hornets took things down to the wire on opening night, but the Hornets pulled out the win to start their season off on the right foot.
Since that game, the two teams have gone in opposite directions. The Rockets have won 19 of their last 27 games and even made a deep run in the Emirates NBA Cup all the way to the semifinals in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the Hornets have struggled with injuries, going 6-21 in their last 27 games.
The Hornets last played on Friday, while the Rockets are coming right off a game last night where they narrowly beat the Toronto Raptors, so Charlotte has a chance to catch Houston with tired legs.
In order for the Rockets to overcome that and reverse their result from the first game of the season, they will have to start hot and find a way to contain LaMelo Ball, who had 34 points and 11 assists in the previous meeting.
If the Rockets can limit Ball and start hot, they could walk away with a second win in as many nights.
Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT inside the Spectrum Center.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.