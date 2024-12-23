Inside The Rockets

Rockets Eyeing Revenge vs. Hornets

The Houston Rockets lost to the Charlotte Hornets in their last meeting.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets began their season at home against the Charlotte Hornets, and now the two teams will complete their season series tonight.

The Rockets and Hornets took things down to the wire on opening night, but the Hornets pulled out the win to start their season off on the right foot.

Since that game, the two teams have gone in opposite directions. The Rockets have won 19 of their last 27 games and even made a deep run in the Emirates NBA Cup all the way to the semifinals in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the Hornets have struggled with injuries, going 6-21 in their last 27 games.

The Hornets last played on Friday, while the Rockets are coming right off a game last night where they narrowly beat the Toronto Raptors, so Charlotte has a chance to catch Houston with tired legs.

In order for the Rockets to overcome that and reverse their result from the first game of the season, they will have to start hot and find a way to contain LaMelo Ball, who had 34 points and 11 assists in the previous meeting.

If the Rockets can limit Ball and start hot, they could walk away with a second win in as many nights.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT inside the Spectrum Center.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News