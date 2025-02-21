Rockets Faced With Major Offseason Question Regarding Fred VanVleet
Now that NBA trade season has passed, and the Houston Rockets are focused on the rest of the season, the focus shifts toward the current state of the roster. The Rockets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-21 record, and although the team has gone on a bit of cold streak throughout February, there's still hope they can lock up a top seed for the playoffs.
Following the postseason, Houston will have an interesting offseason ahead. The organization will have a major question surrounding point guard Fred VanVleet, who holds a team option this summer. The Rockets can keep the former All-Star for $44.9 million next season, or they can decline it and send him to unrestricted free agency.
If they keep VanVleet, the Rockets are projected to rank 27th in cap space with just over $3 million in first apron space and about $15 million in second apron space. This is due to Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green's extensions kicking in, as the two will make a combined $67.3 million next season. Combine this with VanVleet 's $44.9 million team option, and three players could take up well over $110 million in Houston's salary cap in 2026.
The expectation is that the Rockets decline VanVleet's team option and re-sign him on a team-friendly deal, per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. The veteran point guard has been with Houston for nearly two years, being a leader to the young core as it has developed through the rebuild. Keeping VanVleet means the Rockets are keeping a locker room presence and chemistry.
On the other hand, the Rockets could find an upgrade at the one. VanVleet has struggled with efficiency this season, averaging 14.6 points and 5.8 assists on 38.7% shooting from the field and 34.4% from three. He's shooting his worst field-goal percentage since his rookie season (2016-17) and his lowest scoring average since 2018.
Houston has been rumored to be in play for a few stars this offseason, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. Not to mention, LaMelo Ball is a name to watch for the Rockets, as the Charlotte Hornets have yet to find him a suitable supporting cast. If the Rockets find a better option at the point guard or need to cut salaries for a star, VanVleet's future in Houston is likely in jeopardy.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.