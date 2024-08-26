Houston Rockets G League Affiliate RGV Vipers Announce New Head Coach
The Houston Rockets have had the best-run G League affiliate since their partnership with the Vipers began in 2009. The Rio Grande Valley Vipers have won four championships, the most in G-League history, and have been a considerable part of the Rockets' player development.
Kevin Burleson, the Vipers Head Coach for the previous two seasons, was hired as an assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons. After a long coaching search, the Vipers announced Monday afternoon who would lead the team this upcoming season.
Joseph Blair was announced as the next head coach of the Vipers on Monday afternoon. Blair is a familiar name to Vipers fans, as he was the team's head coach from 2015 to 2019. In his final season as head coach, Blair led the Vipers to their third championship before leaving for the NBA.
Blair, who graduated from C.E. King High School in Houston and was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics in the second round, did not appear for an NBA team. Blair did spend a short time with the Harlem Globetrotters before heading overseas and winning a EuroLeague MVP in 2003.
Blair is tasked with getting the Vipers back to the G League Finals a year after the team fell short in the first round of the playoffs. The Vipers made it to the finals in 2023 before losing to the Delaware Blue Coats, 2-0.
“I’m extremely excited to come back to the Valley and represent such a prestigious organization and community! The time I spent in the Valley made a profound impression on my heart and my career,” Blair said.
“I have no doubt that this upcoming season will be more of the same. I thank both the Rockets and Vipers organizations for having the trust and faith in me to bring me back for another round. I’m already looking forward to the energy of the community! This is the Valley’s team, and I am honored to be the Valley’s coach! Go Vipers!”
The Vipers haven't yet released their schedule, but typically, the G League season starts in November after NBA teams have finalized their rosters.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.