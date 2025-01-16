Rockets Get Close Look at De'Aaron Fox vs. Kings
The Houston Rockets are heading to northern California tonight to take on De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings.
Fox has been the subject of trade rumors in the last few weeks, and the Rockets could be one of the teams interested in acquiring him.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz listed Fox as a "dream trade target" for the Rockets.
"Has a recent turnaround kept Fox safe from trade talks? The Rockets should find out," Swartz writes. "Swapping out Fred VanVleet for Fox would be a huge upgrade for Houston, giving them an All-Star point guard in his prime to complete this young core. Fox played his high school basketball in Houston, making this a homecoming of sorts for the All-Star point guard."
The Rockets are linked to all of the league's disgruntled superstars in trade rumors due to their status as a growing contender in the Western Conference and their oodles of future draft capital that is expected to be high in the lottery within the next few years.
The Rockets have one of the better potential packages that can be traded for Fox, but will it get done before the NBA Trade Deadline in three weeks?
It won't be easy, and considering the fact that the Rockets have prided themselves on continuity and have yet to compete in a postseason together, a trade for Fox in the next few weeks is pretty unlikely.
The Rockets take on Fox's Kings tonight at 9 p.m. CT on TNT.
