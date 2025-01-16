Inside The Rockets

Rockets Get Close Look at De'Aaron Fox vs. Kings

The Houston Rockets play De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings tonight.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 1, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) reacts after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) reacts after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are heading to northern California tonight to take on De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings.

Fox has been the subject of trade rumors in the last few weeks, and the Rockets could be one of the teams interested in acquiring him.

Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz listed Fox as a "dream trade target" for the Rockets.

"Has a recent turnaround kept Fox safe from trade talks? The Rockets should find out," Swartz writes. "Swapping out Fred VanVleet for Fox would be a huge upgrade for Houston, giving them an All-Star point guard in his prime to complete this young core. Fox played his high school basketball in Houston, making this a homecoming of sorts for the All-Star point guard."

The Rockets are linked to all of the league's disgruntled superstars in trade rumors due to their status as a growing contender in the Western Conference and their oodles of future draft capital that is expected to be high in the lottery within the next few years.

The Rockets have one of the better potential packages that can be traded for Fox, but will it get done before the NBA Trade Deadline in three weeks?

It won't be easy, and considering the fact that the Rockets have prided themselves on continuity and have yet to compete in a postseason together, a trade for Fox in the next few weeks is pretty unlikely.

The Rockets take on Fox's Kings tonight at 9 p.m. CT on TNT.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News