Rockets Getting Good Value for Alperen Sengun
The Houston Rockets are establishing Alperen Sengun as a franchise cornerstone after signing him to a five-year extension before the season began.
And even though the Rockets are only 15 games into the season, it's clear that they made the right choice regarding Sengun.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus named Sengun as one of the best non-max contract players in the NBA.
"Houston expects to return to the playoffs this postseason. The team paid Jalen Green and Şengün this summer on extensions starting next summer. Şengün is a discount this year, but not for long," Pincus writes. "Still, he makes the list because he'll earn about $4.7 million below next year's max. Green, at $12.5 million this season but also above $33 million next year, was considered as well, but Şengün is more than half the price for the Rockets."
The Rockets could have waited until next summer to sign Sengun to an extension, but by doing it a year early, they were able to save a little bit of money that could go towards one of his future teammates.
With his dominant performances as of late and Houston's strong start, bringing Sengun into the fold looks like a smarter decision after each game the Rockets play.
The Rockets return to the court tomorrow night against the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.
