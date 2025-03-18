Rockets Have One Really Good Problem to Have
The Houston Rockets have been toying with their starting lineup over the past two months as injuries have forced the team to match up differently.
In a recent win against the Chicago Bulls, the Rockets returned to their most popular lineup, where Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun started for Houston.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann pointed out the lineup as one of the best in the NBA.
"Fred VanVleet returned from a five-game absence last week, but the Rockets were without Amen Thompson (ankle sprain) for all four games," Schuhmann writes.
"With Tari Eason also sitting out the second game of a back-to-back, their win against the Bulls on Saturday was the first time since Jan. 1 that they started a game with their original lineup (Jabari Smith at the four). They’re 21-10 when that lineup has played together and have outscored opponents by 7.2 points per 100 possessions in its 443 minutes. That mark ranks eighth among 21 lineups that have played at least 200 minutes."
The Rockets had a lot of success with Thompson in the starting lineup, and Ime Udoka didn't want to go back when Smith became healthy. It will be interesting to see what happens if the Rockets continue to win because the team has six or seven starters, but only five slots.
