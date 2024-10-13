Houston Rockets Host Their Annual Open Practice
The Houston Rockets hosted their "Lift Off" party at the Toyota Center on Sunday morning. The event included an open practice, providing Rockets fans their first look at the 2024-25 roster.
Besides practice, the Rockets fans could participate in games, and some could go onto the court with some of the players. The Rockets also showed off their exclusive collaboration with Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Warren Lotas.
Houston fans heard from Ime Udoka and Tari Eason before the start of the event. During the day, we saw a 3-point contest between Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr. and Cam Whitmore.
Of course, you can't take too much from an open practice 3-point contest, but this shows how much Whitmore has improved as a 3-point shooter in just one season. Sheppard struggled at times during the contest and came in third behind Smith.
Sheppard also showed off some dance moves during today's event as he broke out a Tik Tok dance before nailing a 3-pointer.
Rockets fans saw the team's pregame routine, received autograph items, and, at the end of the event, the entire team tossed mini basketballs into the crowd.
Ime Udoka also spoke to the media before the event. He told the Rockets on SI about his plans for the rotation to end the preseason.
The Rockets will play two games in three days, so it makes sense not to play your main players for a significant amount of time. As they finish the preseason, we will probably see the regular rotation play in short bursts, but not for their usual minutes. The Houston Rockets will return on Tuesday as they host the New Orleans Pelicans.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.