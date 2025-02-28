Houston Rockets: Is Jalen Green Becoming Underrated?
The Ringer released its post All-Star break top-100 player rankings, and unsurprisingly, several Houston Rockets players made the list.
Sitting with a 37-22 record and tied for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, Houston found itself with six players being recognized as top-100 players in the NBA, including Alperen Şengün (36), Amen Thompson (62), Fred VanVleet (70), Dillon Brooks (92) and Tari Eason (97).
Now, you may be wondering, star guard Jalen Green, the one who is leading the Rockets in scoring this season and has improved in multiple statistical categories, has to be on this list. The only question would be, how high?
Despite having a successful and impactful season for Houston, Green was ranked at No. 95 on the top-100 list, with The Ringer's description being, "Stupefying athlete with the veneer of an elite scorer. If only the underlying numbers painted the same portrait."
Notable names he was put behind include, but are not limited to, San Antonio Spurs forward Devin Vassell, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso, Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard and his own teammate in Brooks.
Of the names listed, there are glaring gaps between them and Green when it comes to statistical success. Vassell and Caruso are averaging significantly less points, rebounds and assists per game than Green in less games played, while Pritchard has been able to match the star guard in assists and rebounds, but has been much less impactful when it comes to putting points on the board.
It's also not emphasized just how reliable Green has been for the Rockets this season. The Ringer points out that the fourth-year player has been streaky, which is fair, but fails to recognize that he does not miss games.
Green has yet to miss a game for Houston this season, despite being banged up going into contests. He has been there in the trenches night in and night out for the Rockets this season, which has to be taken into account when ranking players. After all, availability is the best ability. Meanwhile, Vassell has played just 42 games season, and Caruso has played even less with 37.
We are now at a point in Green's career where, despite his previous struggles, he has made massive improvements in many areas, but it has yet to be recognized.
The star guard has had a tremendous season, regardless of his top-100 ranking. So has he become underrated? The answer, simply put, is yes.
Green will now look to prove The Ringer wrong by finishing the season strong as Houston will need his best player in order to lock in a top-four seed in the Western Conference.
