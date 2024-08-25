Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. Named 'X-Factor'
The Houston Rockets selected Jabari Smith Jr. with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and he has slowly but surely emerged into a key player for the team.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes listed Smith as the team's "X-factor" going into the upcoming season.
"Amen Thompson, rookie Reed Sheppard, Jalen Green and even Alperen Sengün could all take strides forward this season, but Jabari Smith Jr. stands out as the young Rocket whose potential leap would matter most," Hughes writes. "Smith's tantalizing shooting stroke was a key reason the 6'11" forward came off the board at No. 3 in the 2022 draft. Last season saw Smith deliver on his shooting promise as a prospect, drilling 36.3 percent of his 5.0 tries after hitting only 30.7 percent on lower volume as a rookie. Confidence growing as the season progressed, Smith scored in double figures in 20 of his final 25 games."
Smith Jr., 21, averaged 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this past season with the Rockets, which also saw an improvement in his efficiency. Smith Jr. went from shooting 40.8 percent from the field to 45.4, and his 3-point average went from 30.7 to a respectable 36.3.
If Smith can continue to make those improvements, the Rockets will be more likely to make the postseason.
