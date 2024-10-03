Rockets' Jabari Smith Wants to Operate More in the Post This Season
Jabari Smith Jr. is entering his third NBA season after spending one year in college. Despite a slow start in his rookie season, Smith significantly improved in almost every category in his second go.
Even though Smith improved his 3-point shooting to over 36%, he told Rockets On SI that he would like to operate more in the paint and has gotten stronger during the offseason to work more in the paint.
During the Rockets 11-game winning streak in March 2023, Smith played primarily at the center position due to Alperen Sengun's injury. Throughout most of the season, Smith typically operated around the 3-point line, while Sengun served as the Rockets' primary post player.
While Sengun was out, Smith moved to center and was able to operate inside instead of outside. Smith was able to use his quickness against bigger centers, and on switches, he was able to shoot over smaller defenders. Smith gained valuable experience playing around the basket, which helped his offensive game.
From day one, Smith has said getting stronger was one of his priorities. Throughout his first two seasons, and heading into his third, Smith has added more muscle to fill out his 6'10'' frame. Smith also said he wants to drive more, opening up more opportunities for his teammates.
Even though Smith isn't talked about as much as players like Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun his development especially on offense is one of the major keys for the Rockets make the playoffs this upcoming season.
Smith's ability to stretch the floor, score in the midrange with his height, and improve his ability to score on the block could give the Rockets exactly what they were looking for when they drafted Smith in 2022.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.