Houston Rockets: Jalen Green is the X-Factor in NBA Cup
The Houston Rockets found themselves in a gritty, defensive battle against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in the Western Semifinal of the NBA Cup. They were able to squeeze out a 91-90 victory despite their star guard Jalen Green scoring just 12 points.
Although Houston can usually count on its defense on a nightly basis to keep it in games, it will need Green to step up as the team continues to struggle offensively this season.
Green, who is the team's leading scorer with 19.2 points per games, has been on and off this season. However, when he is on, the Rockets usually win.
They are 8-4 when Green scores at least 20 points this season. The only problem is that he has scored under that mark 13 times, practically making it a 50/50 chance that he beats that total on a nightly basis.
But the stakes are raised now. The former No. 2 overall pick was drafted on his unique athleticism and scoring ability, and this is where Houston will need it most. It can't rely on a loose ball foul with four seconds left on the clock every game.
Green will need to prove that he can be the guy on this Rockets squad to rely on in the big moments in order for them to obtain the NBA Cup championship. But that's not the only thing at stake.
Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley pointed out on the TNT broadcast on Wednesday night that Houston just doesn't look ready, and that it "doesn't know how to play basketball right now."
This very well could be a common sentiment in the league as well. However, if the Rockets can come out winning with the bright lights on them, they could turn some heads and show that they are a legitimate championship contender in this league.
However, it all starts with Green and whether or not he can come up big in these crucial, playoff-like atmospheres.
