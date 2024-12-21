Rockets' Jalen Green Will Be Houston's X-Factor Come Playoff Time
The Houston Rockets have shown dominance to start the 2024-25 NBA season, most recently coming away with a 133-113 win last night over the New Orleans Pelicans. While Houston's usual defense prowess wasn't on full display, the offense was incredibly efficient, as the Rockets shot 57.5% from the field and 43.6% from the three.
The biggest piece in Houston's third win, scoring 130-plus points, was guard Jalen Green. Green has been up-and-down this season, but he stole the show last night with 34 points on 13-of-22 shooting while going 4-for-10 from three.
Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has shown major inconsistencies in his shooting since entering the league. For his career, he's shooting 41.9% from the field and 33.5% from three. This season, those percentages are even lower (40.5% from the field, 31.8% from three).
However, when Green lives up to his scoring potential, the Rockets go from an average offense to one of the best in the NBA. Last night was the most recent example, but in March 2024 (last season), the Rockets went 13-2 with Green averaging 27.7 points while shooting 49.2% from the field and 40.8% from three.
This season, Houston is 7-3 when Green leads the team in scoring. His number of shot attempts rarely changes, which means this comes down to efficiency. If Green's percentages can get higher and stay consistent, the Rockets will be elite on both sides of the ball. This season, they're already one of the better teams in the league with an 18-9 record, but Green's scoring is what will separate them from the rest of the NBA.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.