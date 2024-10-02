Rockets’ Jalen Green Shows Off Skills in Viral Video
Jalen Green has been touted as one of the Rockets top players since his drafting No. 2 overall in 2021, but he’s yet to put the puzzle pieces of his game together in order to create a well-rounded star.
Now, fans are waiting for the Year 4 takeoff from the young guard.
In a video posted by the Houston Rockets account, Green looked to be dominating at the team’s training camp. Across about 90 seconds, he skied for dunks, sent tough mid-range shots through the hoop, finished through contact, saw step-back threes go down and more.
It remains to be seen whether Green’s training camp skills will transfer over to the regular season, but fans are hopeful he can replicate his success from March of last season.
So far, Green has averaged just 42% shooting in his career. But in March of last season — most of which star Alperen Sengun was sidelined for — Green scored a whopping 27.7 points per game on near-50% shooting, adding 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists to boot.
Training camp videos are sometimes to be taken with a grain of salt. Zach Edey — who shot just two total threes in his four-year collegiate career — was seen raining from the perimeter yesterday. But Green’s fiery end to the 2023-24 season, mixed with his upcoming contract year, could mean he’s truly taken the leap many thought he could in his first three season.
Green’s emergence as a true co-star alongside Sengun and the rest of the team’s young core would be massive for the teams chances in a stout Western Conference.
For now, fans will have to wait for the team’s preseason opener agains the Jazz on Monday, Oct. 7 to see what is what.
