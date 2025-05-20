Houston Rockets: Keep or Trade Cam Whitmore?
The Houston Rockets could potentially make a trade for a superstar this offseason, and Cam Whitmore has been named in multiple rumors. Whitmore has a ton of potential, but he may not be on the roster next season.
Whitmore is a talented scorer, shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.7% from three in his two-year career. He is an athletic freak who can get to the rim at will and dunk over any defender in his way. The forward is 20 years old and averaging 9.4 points. He is an explosive wing who can shoot the ball well too. Although he did not play much this season, he showed his true potential and what he can become.
Kevin Durant continues to be a name to watch out for if the Rockets decide to make a trade. Due to Whitmore's inconsistent minutes, he could be a part of a trade package along with the Phoenix Suns' picks. This brings a superstar scorer to Houston.
Houston's biggest flaw is its shooting. However, in trading Whitmore, it loses a very young forward who could eventually become a great scorer for an aging superstar who has dealt with injuries.
Focusing on continuing to develop their young core could be the answer for the Rockets. They have their "Core 7" players who are all young, and three of them could become consistent scorers. Jalen Green, Reed Sheppard, and Whitmore have all shown flashes of their scoring abilities. Keeping this paired with Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun, as well as Jabari Smith Jr., who is also a good shooter, is a better idea than trading right now for anyone who does not fit the young timeline.
This team just made the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-2020 season, and after being down 3-1 to the Golden State Warriors, they took the series to seven games. Development is key for the future of Houston's young roster. The Rockets have a lot of potential that has yet to be unlocked on their team, and if Ime Udoka can figure out how to perfectly balance minutes, the team can be dangerous in a few years.