Rockets Keeping an Eye on Suns Struggles
The Houston Rockets front office is keeping an eye on the Phoenix Suns this season after acquiring some of their future draft capital in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
The Suns, who were swept in the first round of the playoffs last season, have not gotten off to the best start this year. While they won nine of their first 11 games, they have only gone 7-17 since then and find themselves in the lottery.
On a recent episode of "The Hoop Collective" podcast, ESPN insiders Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps spoke about how the Rockets should be thrilled about the Suns' current state of affairs.
"You know who feels great about the Suns situation right now? The Houston Rockets, who starting with this draft with a pick swap has a whole bunch of Phoenix Suns future draft capital that's bounced from Brooklyn back to them," Bontemps said. "The Rockets are the ones who are feeling the rosiest about the situation."
As of now, the Rockets have the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and a 20.3 percent chance at grabbing another top-four pick, which would be their fifth consecutive year in that segment of the draft.
If things continue to trend in the direction it's in, the Rockets could have another top prospect on the way to Houston.
