Rockets Land Giannis Antetokounmpo in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Houston Rockets are viewed as the team that could make a massive move at some point during the upcoming offseason.
After a first-round elimination, the Rockets could look to add a superstar that could elevate their ceiling and make them a true contender in the Western Conference.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz suggested a trade that would send Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore, Aaron Holiday, 2025 first-round pick (via Phoenix Suns) and a 2027 first-round pick (via Phoenix Suns) to the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
"If the Rockets had had Antetokounmpo for their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors, we'd be talking about Houston moving on and seriously pushing the Oklahoma City Thunder to get to the NBA Finals," Swartz wrote.
"Antetokounmpo is exactly what this team needs: A No. 1 scoring option who's also a skilled passer and can dominate on both ends of the ball.
"In this proposal, the two-time MVP would join a core of Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson, Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason to create a powerhouse in the West ready to compete for championships.
"Houston averaged just 93.3 points in its four losses to the Warriors. Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.0 points per game over the last five seasons and would be the offensive answer this team needs."
The Bucks are slipping away from their contender window, especially after Damian Lillard tore his Achilles during the team's playoff run. That could prompt Milwaukee to rebuild by sending Antetokounmpo to Houston.