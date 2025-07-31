Houston Rockets Latest NBA 2K Ratings Released
As fans anticipate the 2025-26 NBA season, the annual release of the NBA 2K rankings sparked some dialogue on social media regarding players overall. One thing to keep in mind is that these player overalls are not yet finalized by 2K; they are merely expectations before the game's release on Sep. 5.
The Houston Rockets are listed as a tier two team with an 84 overall according to 2K's ratings website. Houston joins the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks as the only 84 overall teams to kick off the game's release. Six teams earned an 85 overall rating, but an important stat to consider from 2K's website is the potential that the Rockets' overall rating can get to, which is the second-highest at 88.
It's no surprise that the Rockets' recent acquisition, Kevin Durant, is the team's highest-rated player, coming in at a 93 overall. This rating marks the lowest for the future Hall of Famer since NBA 2K17. His three-point shooting rate of 91 is the second-best in the game, behind none other than Golden State's Stephen Curry, and Durant is also the seventh-best frontcourt player in the game, according to the website.
Both of the rising stars for Houston would be listed as a pair of 87 overall's for their team, as All-Star center Alperen Sengun and defensive standout Amen Thompson would both see boosts in their overall ratings compared to last year's NBA 2K. Thompson himself has a significant leap in overall, having an 80 overall at the release of last year's game to now a 7-point increase after a stellar second year in the league.
Tari Eason comes in at an 83 overall for Houston, while Jabari Smith Jr. is listed at an 82 heading into his fourth year.
One rating that is likely to see some changes as the season progresses is second-year guard Reed Sheppard, who is starting the game's release off at a 72 overall. With his increased role, the former Kentucky product should see a bump when the NBA season kicks off in October.