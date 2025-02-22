Rockets Launch Into Second Half With Win vs. Wolves
The Houston Rockets are starting the second half of the season on the right foot after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-115 on Friday night inside Toyota Center.
The Rockets raced out to the tune of 48 points in the first quarter with a hot start fueled by Jalen Green. The former No. 2 overall pick finished with 35 points to lead the way for the Rockets.
Alperen Sengun wasn't hot at the start, picking up two fouls in the first four minutes of the game. However, he came back with a vengeance and finished with a 24-point, 13-rebound double-double.
Jabari Smith Jr. played in his first game since Jan. 3 after recovering from a broken hand. He came off the bench, but played 37 minutes and scored 15 points while grabbing nine rebounds.
The Wolves were led by Anthony Edwards, who had 25 in the first half and finished with a game-high 37.
With the win, the Rockets stay in fourth place in the Western Conference, putting them a full game ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers for homecourt advantage. However, they still sit two games back of the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets, who are both tied for the No. 2 seed.
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow night against the Utah Jazz at 8:30 p.m. CT.
