Houston Rockets Lead NBA With 16 Back-to-Back Contests in 2024-25

NBA teams total back-to-backs for the 2024-25 season based on my count:



CLE: 16

HOU: 16

LAC: 16

OKC: 16

SAC: 16

WAS: 16

ATL: 15

BKN: 15

DEN: 15

MIL: 15

NOP: 15

MEM: 15

MIA: 15

NYK: 15

PHI: 15

PHX: 15

SAS: 15

TOR: 15

CHA: 14

GSW: 14

IND: 14

MIN: 14

UTA:…