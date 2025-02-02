Rockets Linked to Trade Idea With Heat
The Houston Rockets aren't looking to make a major move before Thursday's trade deadline.
However, they could be open to a smaller deal to help boost their depth ahead of the playoffs.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests a deal with the Miami Heat that would send veteran wing Josh Richardson to Houston for a pick swap in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft.
"Between Houston's win-now talent, lack of a top-shelf star and plethora of draft picks and young players, the Rockets appear on first glance as prime candidates for a blockbuster trade. It just doesn't seem like that's actually in the cards, though," Buckley writes.
"They weren't willing to break up their young core for Giannis Antetokounmpo, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic, and that stance "has not changed" even with De'Aaron Fox's arrival to the trade market, Iko later reported.
"The Rockets, per Iko, don't want to disrupt their rotation and "would seek draft compensation (second-round picks) to take on additional salary." A small-scale swap like this might work.
"Richardson might wind up as a buyout candidate, but Houston would be incentivized by the Lakers' 2026 second-rounder to bring him onboard."
The Rockets have an open roster spot to make a move like this, so it could be something that they keep in mind.
Richardson, 31, has only played in eight games for the Heat this season as he sits on the outside of Erik Spoelstra's rotation. He has been dealing with a right heel injury since mid-November, and doesn't have a timetable for a return to the lineup anytime soon.
Because of this, there is reason to believe that the Rockets could buy out Richardson from his contract after this hypothetical trade would be made to give Houston that flexibility of an open roster spot for the buyout market in case someone else that it prefers pops up.
The NBA Trade Deadline is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. CT, but in the meantime, the Rockets will face off against the New York Knicks tomorrow. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden.
