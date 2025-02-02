Inside The Rockets

Rockets Linked to Trade Idea With Heat

The Houston Rockets and Miami Heat could be making a move together.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) reacts against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) reacts against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets aren't looking to make a major move before Thursday's trade deadline.

However, they could be open to a smaller deal to help boost their depth ahead of the playoffs.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests a deal with the Miami Heat that would send veteran wing Josh Richardson to Houston for a pick swap in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

"Between Houston's win-now talent, lack of a top-shelf star and plethora of draft picks and young players, the Rockets appear on first glance as prime candidates for a blockbuster trade. It just doesn't seem like that's actually in the cards, though," Buckley writes.

"They weren't willing to break up their young core for Giannis Antetokounmpo, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic, and that stance "has not changed" even with De'Aaron Fox's arrival to the trade market, Iko later reported.

"The Rockets, per Iko, don't want to disrupt their rotation and "would seek draft compensation (second-round picks) to take on additional salary." A small-scale swap like this might work.

"Richardson might wind up as a buyout candidate, but Houston would be incentivized by the Lakers' 2026 second-rounder to bring him onboard."

The Rockets have an open roster spot to make a move like this, so it could be something that they keep in mind.

Richardson, 31, has only played in eight games for the Heat this season as he sits on the outside of Erik Spoelstra's rotation. He has been dealing with a right heel injury since mid-November, and doesn't have a timetable for a return to the lineup anytime soon.

Because of this, there is reason to believe that the Rockets could buy out Richardson from his contract after this hypothetical trade would be made to give Houston that flexibility of an open roster spot for the buyout market in case someone else that it prefers pops up.

The NBA Trade Deadline is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. CT, but in the meantime, the Rockets will face off against the New York Knicks tomorrow. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager who has been with On SI since 2021. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20.

Home/News