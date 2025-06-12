Houston Rockets Listed as Top Suitor for Hall-of-Fame Forward
The Houston Rockets have been a prominent name in early NBA offseason trade rumors. After a major step in their rebuilding process, having gone 52-30 and snatching up the No. 2 seed in a crowded Western Conference, the Rockets showed that they have the potential to compete for a championship within a shorter period than we expected.
Houston has built its success on development and defense, spearheaded by head coach Ime Udoka and emphasized by a rotation highlighted by Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, and others. The team had a good mix of young players and veterans to help navigate through this early success.
While the Rockets suffered a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, losing in seven games, the biggest weakness for their entire season was shooting. Houston ranked 22nd in three-pointers made, and 22nd in three-point percentage.
The offense stagnated in the postseason despite nearly pulling off a 3-1 comeback, which could result in major changes this summer. Twos name that have dominated early headlines are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. While Antetokounmpo's initial trade rumors have nearly been put to bed, Durant is expected to be moved this offseason, potentially as early as the draft.
The Rockets are a major suitor for Durant, and according to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, the best landing spot. After the Phoenix Suns went 36-46, their first-round pick was conveyed to the Rockets (No. 10), and Houston still has their 2027 pick as well.
"The path to Durant could take many forms, but it most likely needs to be in July since Houston is close to its first-apron hard cap," Pincus wrote.
"Houston is likelier to send [Fred] VanVleet into free agency but re-sign him on a more economical multi-year deal. Instead, the expectation is that Jalen Green will be made available, along with players on flexible contracts (Jock Landale, Aaron Holiday, etc.) and inevitably some of the younger talents (Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore, etc.).
"The Rockets also have the No. 10 pick to offer, along with several future picks (firsts and seconds)."
The 36-year-old averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 52.7% shooting from the field and 43% from three this past season. Durant would give the Rockets a go-to scoring option and even more of a boost to contend for a championship as early as next season.
