Rockets May Face Shorthanded Golden State Warriors
The Houston Rockets defeated the Phoenix Suns, 119-111, Wednesday night at the Toyota Center, and the team has now won two straight games after losing their previous six.
The Rockets received good news prior to the game, as it was announced that Alperen Sengun would be able to play and start in Wednesday night's game. The Rockets were without Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith yet again, as both are still rehabbing from injuries.
The odds were even up with the news that Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Grady Dick would all miss their matchup with the Rockets. That left Phoenix shorthanded on the second night of a back-to-back.
Despite that, the Suns gave the Rockets a fight until the last few minutes of the game before the Rockets could pull away late in the fourth quarter. The win moved the Rockets to 34-20 with one game left before the All-Star break.
Thursday night, the Rockets face off against their longtime rival, the Golden State Warriors. The Rockets will not only be without VanVleet and Smith but also Tari Eason and Steven Adams as they usually sit out the second night of a back-to-back.
The Rockets may not be the only team shorthanded yet again Thursday night. The Warriors played Wednesday night, too, but they lost on the road to the Mavericks. Steve Kerr talked after the game and was not too happy with the NBA's schedule makers.
Going by Kerr's comments, it is possible that Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler will sit out Thursday night's matchup with the Rockets. Curry played 37 minutes Wednesday night, Green played 32 minutes, and Butler played 35 minutes.
Tonight is the last night before the entire NBA goes on break for All-Star weekend so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Warriors sit most of their veteran players. Teams normally submit injury reports every hour but also most teams do not update their reports until later in the day.
With all the injuries the Rockets have suffered the last two months, I am sure they are not going to lose any sleep if they play against another shorthanded opponent on Thursday night. Houston now looks for their third straight victory at the Toyota Center against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.