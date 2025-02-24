Houston Rockets must Address Point Guard Issues in the Offseason
After beginning 2025 as a top-two seed in the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets have skid down to the No. 5 slot since losing starting point guard Fred VanVleet to injury in early-February.
The team has been very dependent on its veteran guard's play this season, and has found it difficult to replace with its current roster construction.
The Rockets have shown that they have a real weakness that holds them back from becoming a true contender in the West, and it's their lack of depth at the guard position. Despite that, they decided to stay put in terms of making any major moves at the trade deadline.
With a big decision coming up on whether or not to keep VanVleet in the offseason, Houston must address its point guard issues in order to become a real championship contender.
Since VanVleet went down in early-February, the Rockets are just 3-6, with their latest loss coming to the now 14-42 Utah Jazz. During this stretch, Houston's offense has been in a bit of a funk, having trouble in its half-court offense without its lead playmaker.
The Rockets have also struggled closing out games without VanVleet, making mental errors down the stretch of close games.
Head Coach Ime Udoka told reporters after their loss to the Jazz Saturday night that the biggest challenge coaching his young team has been, "Consistent competitiveness and taking a jump in the IQ department."
It is not uncommon for a team with a young core like Houston's to make mental lapses, especially when trying to finish games.
The Rockets have done a decent job when it comes to surrounding their young guys with veterans who can alleviate that issue, but in order to take that next step, it seems that they need to make another move, and they must start with the point guard position.
A name that Houston should keep their eye on is San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul. Obviously the Rockets are looking to grab a big name in the offseason, but they shouldn't ignore the glaring issue they currently have in the back court without a real playmaker.
Paul can be that second playmaker behind VanVleet to anchor the offense, that is, of course, if they decide to keep the veteran guard in the offseason.
Regardless, Houston has some decisions to make in the offseason, and it will start with the point guard position.
