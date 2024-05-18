Rockets Must Target 3-Point Shooting This Offseason

Inside The Rockets

The Houston Rockets are in need of some distance shooting.

Jeremy Brener

The Houston Rockets need to make some changes this offseason, but it may not be as drastic as it was a year ago.

The team signed Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and Jeff Green among others to return to relevancy and the .500 mark. However, the Rockets still missed the playoffs, prompting a need for improvement.

Bleacher Report suggests that improvement should come by adding some 3-point shooting.

"What they do have, though, is a standing order for shooting that could hopefully be filled for cheap. Coach Ime Udoka tried giving this group a neon-green light this season (12th in attempts), but the roster didn't have the spacers needed to take advantage (14th in makes, 23rd in percentage)," Bleacher Report writes.

"If the Rockets are willing to go the specialist route—and given how helpful three-point threats around Alperen Şengün and Amen Thompson, specifically, would be, they might be—they should find enough spare change to nab a marksman or two."

The Rockets will let their young core develop, but if they can trade some players outside of that group to bring in some veteran shooters, Houston could be better off. The addition of shooters could also come in the draft with the No. 3 overall pick.

No matter where they get their upgrades, the bottom line is the Rockets can't run it back if they want to become a playoff team.

Jeremy Brener

