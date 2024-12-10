Rockets Need Fred VanVleet vs. Warriors
The Houston Rockets are getting ready for tomorrow's NBA Cup quarterfinal as they take on the Golden State Warriors at home, and they could benefit from veteran point guard Fred VanVleet's return.
While Amen Thompson would likely do a good job in his place like he did in Sunday's win against the Los Angeles Clippers, in a playoff-like game, VanVleet gives the Rockets something that nobody else on the roster can give — championship experience.
"VanVleet cemented his budding stardom against Golden State in the 2019 NBA Finals, averaging 14.0 PPG off the bench and playing tough defense as the Toronto Raptors won the title. Then one of the youngest Raptors contributors, VanVleet is now the experienced hand on a young Houston team that will look to him for clutch playmaking," ESPN's Kevin Pelton writes.
The championship pedigree VanVleet brings is a big reason why the Rockets signed him as a free agent in the summer of 2023 and games like this are exactly the example of moments where the former NBA champion can make his money.
With a trip to Vegas for the semifinals on the line, the Rockets will need everyone to lock in as VanVleet leads the ship, hopefully as the team's floor general and not just as a voice on the sideline.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.