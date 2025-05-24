Houston Rockets Need to Keep All-Star Center at All Costs
The Houston Rockets have been a focal point for NBA Analysts and media when it comes to trade proposals prior to this year's NBA Draft.
However, one player that the Houston Rockets should make it clear to the NBA that he is not available is their lone All-Star and potential cornerstone center Alperen Sengun. It was first reported by Bleacher Report's Zach Bachar that the Houston Rockets would be "open" to trading the Turkish basketball player even after the terrific season he just had for Houston.
Sengun averaged a double-double this season, compiling 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. He also displayed the ability to be a consistent scorer, putting together a solid 49.6% from the field.
During their lone playoff series with the veteran Golden State Warriors, Sengun held his own, averaging at least 20 points and 11 rebounds, although it was not enough for the inexperienced Rockets to get by the Warriors.
The 22-year-old center is currently signed to Houston through the 2029-30 season, but does have a player option in his contract after the 2028-29 season if he wants to explore that option.
If Houston's front office knows what is good for them, they will make Sengun immovable regardless of who is offered. After a tremendous season where he was the focal point of the offense on most nights and shined as a two-way player, it makes no sense for a team to give up such a talented player, even if it is for a former NBA MVP.
The Rockets will be a team to watch close as all these trade proposals continue to pop up through the media.