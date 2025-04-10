Rockets on the Verge of Clinching Lottery Pick
Houston Rockets have executed a masterful rebuild over the last few seasons, managing to build a young core with multiple draft picks and key development from a coaching staff led by Ime Udoka. At 52-27, the Rockets have clinched the second seed in the Western Conference, cementing themselves among some of the best teams in the NBA.
However, Houston may not be done allocating high-end talent from the draft. The Rockets, while sending their own 2025 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets, will move up in the order as they hold the Phoenix Suns' first-round pick instead.
The Suns have struggled mightily this season at 35-44, sitting one seed outside of the Play-In Tournament in the West. Although they technically aren't eliminated yet, a loss and a win from the Dallas Mavericks guarantees Houston a lottery pick.
The only way in which Phoenix's elimination would be put on hold is if the team goes 3-0 and the Mavericks go 0-3, which is unlikely. Even if the Suns make the Play-In Tournament, they'd have to then go 2-0 to make the playoffs. Houston's odds at a top-14 pick are extremely high at this point.
The Rockets would have a lot more options if they land a lottery pick, especially if that pick rises when determining the official order. While the organization could draft another young player, Houston could also use that pick in a trade to swing win-now talent.
Most notably, multiple reports indicate that Phoenix is expected to move on from star forward Kevin Durant this offseason, especially if it misses the postseason altogether. Because the Rockets own the Suns' first-round picks in 2025 and 2027, they could use that as serious leverage if they go after the future Hall-of-Famer. Durant is averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 52.7% shooting from the field and 43.0% from three this season.
No matter what the Rockets do with the Suns' pick, they have the tools to build for the future. With potential picks from multiple teams through the rest of the decade, it's clear Houston rebuilt its team to near perfection.