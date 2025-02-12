Rockets Owner Tilman Fertitta Interested in Comets Return to WNBA
It's been nearly two decades since the Houston Rockets saw their sister team in the Comets fold from the WNBA, but they could be making a comeback.
The Athletic is reporting that Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta submitted a bid to have the city of Houston tabbed for the 16th WNBA franchise.
"Tilman Fertitta, the owner of the Houston Rockets, submitted a bid for a WNBA franchise, a spokesperson for the Rockets confirmed toThe Athletic. The franchise would play at Toyota Center. The Houston Comets won the first four WNBA titles but disbanded after the 2008 season," The Athletic's Ben Pickman and Mike Vornukov wrote.
The Comets were in the WNBA from 1997-2008, winning the first four championships in the league's history. However, once the championship era began to fade, ticket sales dropped and the team was forced to fold after the 2008 season.
The WNBA has had 12 teams since the Sacramento Monarchs exited the league in 2009. However, when play for the 2025 season begins in a few months, a 13th team will debut as the Golden State Valkyries will begin play.
In 2026, the league will add two more teams into the mix with Portland and Toronto making their debuts. Portland had a franchise for three seasons from 2000-02, but now the city will have a new team to cheer on.
Several cities are in the running for the 16th franchise, including Austin, Charlotte, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Kansas City, Nashville and Philadelphia. That franchise is expected to begin play either in 2027 or 2028.
