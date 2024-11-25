Rockets PG Fred VanVleet Fined for Ejection
Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet is paying the price after arguing with the referees against the Portland Trail Blazers.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, VanVleet has been punished by the league.
"The NBA has fined Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet $50,000 for his profane outbursts directed at the refs upon being thrown out the game," Haynes tweeted.
VanVleet, 30, was ejected in the final seconds of the Rockets loss on Saturday night against the Blazers, and while there was some concern regarding a potential suspension, the veteran point guard won't be required to miss any time.
So far this season, VanVleet is averaging 14.5 points, 6.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game and is a key piece for the Rockets. Houston will be happy to have him back in the starting lineup alongside Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.
The Rockets are 12-6 on the season after the team fell to the Blazers on Saturday night.
VanVleet will now look to help the Rockets bounce back as they try to put the loss against the Blazers behind them when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in an important NBA Cup game that could decide whether or not Houston advances to the quarterfinals. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
