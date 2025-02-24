Houston Rockets Practice: The Rockets Prepare to Take on the Milwaukee Bucks
The Houston Rockets are back in Houston on Monday after splitting their latest back-to-back games. After a hard-fought win over the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night at the Toyota Center, the Rockets gave up 37 points to the 14-win Utah Jazz in the fourth quarter on their way to a tough loss.
The Rockets practiced Monday afternoon as they prepare to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. The Rockets were without several players Saturday, and although we know Tari Eason and Steven Adams will be back for Tuesday's game, Fred VanVleet's status was still up in the air.
After Monday's practice, Ime Udoka, Amen Thompson, and Jeff Green spoke to the media. Udoka updated the media on VanVleet and Jae'Sean Tate's status and discussed the recent demanding schedule.
Udoka stated that VanVleet participated in practice today, but his status is still in the air. They want to see how he feels after practice. The Rockets hoped that VanVleet would be ready after the All-Star break, but they are cautious regarding his ankle.
Udoka also said they will evaluate Tate later Monday to see how he feels. Tate missed Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz with back soreness. The Rockets will have Tari Eason and Steven Adams back for the first back-to-back game.
Rockets on SI asked Udoka about the recent tough schedule. The Rockets will have played four sets of back-to-backs in a row after their home games on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“The schedule tough until you improve as a team and the league respects you a little bit more you’re going to get the short end of the stick sometimes.”
Part of the Rockets' recent struggles has been due to their schedule becoming much tougher in the last month. Even with the break in between back-to-backs, it still has taken a toll on the team, especially with the injuries the team has endured lately.
Udoka also talked about the importance of VanVleet to the offense and specifically Alperen Sengun.
“We have to figure out what plays we like to get Alperen in what shots we want to give him but Fred does that naturally.”
The Rockets look to return to the win column on Tuesday as they welcome the Bucks to the Toyota Center.
