Rockets Projected to Finish With One of Best Records
The Houston Rockets are 24-12 to start the season, putting them on pace to have one of their best seasons in recent memory.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale re-calculated all of his final win projections for the season and believes that the Rockets will finish the season with 53 victories.
"Houston's combination of defensive energy, depth and skill is actually bonkers. Finishing fifth in points allowed per possession is probably its floor," Favale writes.
"Poking holes in the offense is easier—and justified. The Rockets are in the bottom five of both three-point-attempt rate (27th) and accuracy (29th) as well as half-court efficiency (26th). It is tough to envision a much higher ceiling with the current personnel.
"Fortunately for Houston, it has the assets to change the personnel if it pleases. More than that, the current formula of hellfire defense plus just enough transition offense is a recipe for winning a crap ton of regular-season games."
Based on every other team's projections, the Rockets would finish with the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, who run away with 70 wins and are tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on the road at 7 p.m. CT.
