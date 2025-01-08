Inside The Rockets

Rockets Projected to Finish With One of Best Records

The Houston Rockets have a good chance to keep the winning ways going.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 7, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are 24-12 to start the season, putting them on pace to have one of their best seasons in recent memory.

Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale re-calculated all of his final win projections for the season and believes that the Rockets will finish the season with 53 victories.

"Houston's combination of defensive energy, depth and skill is actually bonkers. Finishing fifth in points allowed per possession is probably its floor," Favale writes.

"Poking holes in the offense is easier—and justified. The Rockets are in the bottom five of both three-point-attempt rate (27th) and accuracy (29th) as well as half-court efficiency (26th). It is tough to envision a much higher ceiling with the current personnel.

"Fortunately for Houston, it has the assets to change the personnel if it pleases. More than that, the current formula of hellfire defense plus just enough transition offense is a recipe for winning a crap ton of regular-season games."

Based on every other team's projections, the Rockets would finish with the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, who run away with 70 wins and are tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.

The Rockets are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on the road at 7 p.m. CT.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News