Rockets' Regular-Season Roster Set Ahead of Opener
Following a successful preseason, the Houston Rockets will open the regular season against the Charlotte Hornets at home, on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The Rockets' roster is now official and they will start the season with a 14-man team, highlighted by Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.
Houston brought back 12 players from last season, making two additions to the team. Those additions were rookie Reed Sheppard and Steven Adams, who was traded to the Rockets from the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Rockets bringing back most of their players gives them some of the best continuity in the NBA. The young core comprises Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and others, now featuring Sheppard.
Along with a group of youngsters are veterans. Adams is one of the significant ones, followed by star point guard Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Jeff Green. VanVleet and Brooks are set to be starters once again, while Green likely won't receive rotational minutes.
It looks like the starting lineup will be the same as last season: VanVleet, Green, Brooks, Smith Jr., and Sengun. There have been rumblings of fans being in favor of Thompson starting over Brooks or Smith Jr., but head coach Ime Udoka likely will start with the same five in his second season with the Rockets.
Houston will start the season with three games this week. After the Hornets, the homestand will continue against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Oct. 25, before a rivalry game against the San Antonio Spurs on the road. That game will be the second of a back-to-back on Saturday, Oct. 26.
