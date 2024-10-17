Rockets Rookie Reed Sheppard Dazzles in Home Debut
Houston Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard has captured the attention of fans throughout the offseason as the No. 3 overall pick from June's draft has shown a ton of promise going into his first NBA season.
Sheppard, 21, had the chance to play in front of the home crowd for the first time in the Rockets' 118-98 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.
“It was good to get out and play in the first home game with the guys,” Sheppard said via Rockets Wire reporter Brian Barefield. “All around, it was a good game.”
Sheppard scored nine points off the bench while picking up two steals in the win, a sign that he can contribute on both ends of the floor.
Sheppard is entering a crowded rotation in his first season in Houston, which can be a blessing and a curse for the Kentucky guard. He'll have a chance to learn behind veteran point guard Fred VanVleet and compete for playing time, but he may not get as much of an opportunity as he would have in other landing spots.
That being said, Sheppard may play too well to the point where coach Ime Udoka will have to give him some minutes, and that's a great problem for him and the team to have in the upcoming season.
