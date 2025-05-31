Inside The Rockets

Houston Rockets Rumored to Move Pick No. 10

The Houston Rockets still have no clear direction for pick No. 10 in this year's NBA Draft, which could create the possibility of using the pick as trade leverage.

Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka (right) argues with referee Mitchell Ervin (left) during the first quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
As the Rockets prepare for the NBA Draft in a few weeks, it is still unclear what direction the team will be taking when it comes to their No. 10 pick. This has led NBA analysts and media members to speculate that the Houston Rockets could use their top ten selection as leverage for a trade, whether it be for an NBA superstar or even for a savvy veteran plus more draft capital.

With the recent Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors, which are linked to Houston being a potential suitor for either one of the former NBA MVPs, several trade proposals have been made by NBA insiders and analysts that have featured a lump sum of players and/or picks for one of the superstars.

If we break down both players' overall worth, the Rockets could be in solid win-now form with Giannis Antetokounmpo, although he comes with the heftiest price tag in terms of trade value. The Bucks are more than likely going to want the No. 10 pick, along with some of the Rockets' young wings for their team.

To put into perspective what a Giannis move would cost the Rockets, Bleacher Reports Greg Swartz proposed a trade that would send Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore, Aaron Holiday, 2025 first-round pick (via Phoenix Suns) and a 2027 first-round pick (via Phoenix Suns) to the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

A massive load for the two-time MVP, but with the Rockets still being able to keep key pieces like All-Star center Alperen Sengun and All-Defensive player Amen Thompson in this scenario, Houston could be in serious play to win now with those three at the helm.

On the other hand, a move for Kevin Durant could be less costly for Houston's young roster, especially if they are packaging up the No.10 overall pick to Phoenix. They would be giving up more draft capital though, as the Suns could be heading for a fresh coat of paint very soon.

Mar 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) fight for position in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Zach Buckley from Bleacher Report proposed an interesting move for Houston, with the Rockets trading Fred VanVleet, Cam Whitmore, a 2025 first-round pick (their own), a 2027 first-round pick (their own), and a 2028 first-round pick (lottery-protected) in exchange for the perennial scorer Kevin Durant.

This would allow the Rockets to get FVV's contract off their payroll for next season, but it would take away a decent amount of draft capital for the future.

Of course, Houston could find a team looking to move up, which would then give Houston the options of more draft capital and/or players, but it seems like if this pick is not used in an NBA Superstar trade, then the Rockets will be selecting the best available prospect at No. 10.

