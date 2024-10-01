Rumors: Alperen Şengün and Rockets Closer to Contract Extension
The lingering question of the Houston Rockets and their star Alperen Şengün reaching a rookie max contract extension has been apparent for months, and the situation was addressed yesterday during NBA media day.
Şengün has emerged as a potential franchise player for the Rockets, averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in his third season with the team. The 2021 first-round pick is on the final year of his four-year, $15.5 million rookie deal.
Per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, Şengün said that he is hopeful to get the extension from the Rockets. According to someone with knowledge of the Turkish center's conversations with the organization, there is a "legitimate chance" that both sides will reach an agreement.
"We’ve been talking," Şengün said to reporters. "I want to get the contract, and [the Rockets] are trying to negotiate with us and we’re trying to negotiate with them. So, it’s been good. We’re going to make it work. We still have time, you know, and hopefully we can make it work."
It's important to note that, along with Şengün, fellow 2021 first-round pick Jalen Green is also eligible for a rookie extension. The No. 2 overall pick in 2021 averaged 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists last season, and while those numbers are impressive, Green has struggled with efficiency and consistency in his time with the Rockets.
The deadline to get a deal done is Oct. 21, meaning the clock is ticking for Houston. Şengün had plenty of teams interested in his services over the summer, but general manager Rafael Stone made it clear a trade was off the table.
