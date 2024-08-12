Houston Rockets' Schedule Could be Dropping this Week
The Houston Rockets are slightly over two months away from the start of their 2024-25 season. We already know the Rockets' preseason schedule, which starts in early October.
The Rockets kick off the preseason with a matchup against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 7 and close out the preseason against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 17. The NBA also released the Christmas Day slate of games. Unfortunately, the Rockets will not be a part of the Christmas Day festivities, but we may be getting our first glimpse of their 2024-25 schedule, including opening night this week.
During Houston's back-to-school bash at the Sunny Side community center, Gretchen Sheirr, the Rockets Chief Revenue Officer, told Rockets on SI that the schedule should be released sometime this week.
The Rockets have high expectations this season, and a fast start to the 2024-25 season would go a long way to helping them make their first playoff appearance since 2020.
Armed with Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson and the newly-acquired Reed Sheppard, Houston will look to improve on their 41-41 season last year. While they likely won't see another 19-win improvement, getting back to the Playoffs is likely the goal for this season. Most of the major betting sites have the team's win total sitting around 42 to 43 wins in the upcoming season.
