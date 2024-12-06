Inside The Rockets

Rockets SG Jalen Green Continues to Be an Enigma

Jalen Green is up and down for the Houston Rockets.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 3, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) grabs a rebound during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets wish Jalen Green would be more consistent, but when he's on, he is a massive problem for any opponent.

Green's lows prevent him from becoming a superstar in the league, but his highs make him one of the best young players in the NBA.

"Green continues to mix impressive moments (scoring 41 points during a win last week at Philadelphia) with frustrating lows and is currently shooting a career-worst 39% from the field through 20 games. He can be highly impressive to watch on a good night, but his shot selection can be problematic; sometimes, the game looks exceptionally easy for him, but oftentimes, he makes it more difficult for himself. Harnessing his talent to become a more efficient scorer and a balanced shot creator will be the key to Green reaching stardom. But in the middle of his fourth season, his tendencies are still holding him back," ESPN insider Kevin Pelton writes.

As a young player, it's perfectly okay to have peaks and valleys. However, Green is in the middle of his fourth season in the league and these inconsistencies can no longer be used as a true, valid excuse. Eventually, he is going to have to become a true professional and show up to work each day at the highest of his abilities.

