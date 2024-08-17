Inside The Rockets

Rockets Take 'Crafty Shotmaker' in Latest Mock Draft

The Houston Rockets are looking to add one of the high-rising freshmen in the country in a 2025 mock draft.

Apr 2, 2015; Dallas, TX, USA; A view of the Houston Rockets logo during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. The Rockets defeated the Mavericks 108-101. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Rockets are expected to have a pair of picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, but there's still a myriad of options for them to potentially select.

In Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman's latest mock draft, he reveals a potential Rockets prospect in soon-to-be freshman guard Will Riley out of Illinois.

"Coming off three impressive EYBL sessions with UPlay (21.9 points), Will Riley committed to Illinois and reclassified to play college basketball in 2024, making himself eligible for the 2025 draft," Wasserman writes. "At 6'7", he's a crafty shotmaker with the ability to improvise or counter into difficult jumpers and floaters. Despite an underwhelming frame, minimal length and limited explosion, he finds ways to get to his spots. Riley should be on most NBA teams' radar after some impressive moments through Nike Hoop Summit week."

Riley still has a lot to prove in order to become a first-round prospect in 2025, and he'll likely be tasked with fulfilling the role that Terrence Shannon Jr. vacated when he left for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of this year's draft.

If Riley can flex the potential he showcased in high school, he'll have a chance to be selected by the Rockets or any of the other 29 teams in June's NBA Draft.

