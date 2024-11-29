Houston Rockets: Tari Eason is Making a Strong Case for DPOY
Through 20 games, the Houston Rockets sit at the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a 14-6 record, and although the team is loaded with offensive talent in its starting lineup, it's been the defense led by forward Tari Eason that has it sitting near the top of the conference.
Eason, who is still coming off the bench, has only averaged close to 23 minutes per game but has still managed to sit near the top of the NBA in many defensive categories.
His 2.1 steals per game has him sitting at third in the league, and his 1.1 blocks per game has him tied for 22nd.
What's been even more mind-boggling is his per 36 numbers on the season. Per 36 minutes, Eason is averaging 3.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.
The numbers speak for themselves. The year-three forward has made a major impact for Houston this season, and has helped lead it to having one of the best defensives in the entire NBA.
So what's stopping Eason from winning the Defensive Player of the Year award this season?
Simply put, if there was anything holding him back from winning, it's his playing time.
Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, who plays around 34 minutes per game, currently leads the NBA in steals per game with 3.1. Eason would either top him in that category or at the very least tie him had he played a full-time role.
Eason would also be top-eight in the league in blocks if he had played near the amount of minutes that Daniels has played on a per-game basis.
However, considering how impactful he has been coming off the bench in a limited role, Eason deserves some flowers for how he has changed the Rockets this season.
The lengthy forward has been arguably the biggest game-changer coming off the bench this season, and could very well be in the conversation for sixth-man of the year as well. The downside is he would have to compete with his 'Terror Twin' Amen Thompson to receive that award.
That being said, it would be criminal if Eason's incredible season on the defensive end goes unnoticed due to his limited role on the team, however, if he continues to impact the game the way he has to start the season, his minutes should increase which would further help in building his case for DPOY.
