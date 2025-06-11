Houston Rockets: Trade or Keep Reed Sheppard?
The Houston Rockets have been swarmed with trade rumors for months now, and Reed Sheppard has been named as a player that could be on the move. But should the Rockets actually trade him?
It is known that if Houston makes a trade, it would most likely be for a superstar like Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo. Sheppard has been a part of multiple mock trades for these players.
There are multiple reasons why the Rockets should not trade him. Sheppard has quick hands, making it easy for him to steal the ball, with great court vision and lights-out shooting ability.
Defense is the name of the game for Ime Udoka, and that's how Houston plays as a whole. The guard matches the system well because he can play good on-ball defense, and also plays the passing lanes well, stealing the ball or forcing turnovers.
Fred VanVleet was brought to Houston to be a leader and teach the young roster. He has brought amazing ball movement, which the team struggled to do without him. Sheppard has great court vision and can make difficult looks look easy. As he continues to develop, he could make the team around him better by generating offense and making plays happen to get buckets.
Sheppard's shooting is exactly what the Rockets are missing. Houston's biggest issue is its shooting and not having a closer. As a rookie, he didn't receive much playing time, but he did show flashes of great shooting towards the end of the season and hit some big shots. He could eventually pan out to be the shooter and closer that the Rockets need, and he's reportedly set to get more minutes moving forward.
It is way too soon to trade a player who just had a solid rookie season, despite not playing many minutes. Udoka said that Sheppard would have an increased role next season, and it gives him the chance to show his true potential.