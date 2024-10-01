Houston Rockets: Training Camp Day 1 Takeaways
Now that Houston Rockets media day is over, we finally get to see the entire team together for the first time in months.
Last season, the team held their training camp in Lake Charles, Louisiana. This year, they are hosting it at their new 75,000-square-foot training facility in Houston. While they enjoyed their time in Louisiana, having the training camp in Houston was advantageous due to the additional space, unlike previous years.
Rockets On SI was out at today's training camp and was able to take in some of the practice and talk to head coach Ime Udoka. Here is what Coach Udoka said when asked if training camp and preseason will factor into who will be in the rotation to start the season.
Udoka also discussed today's film session, which lasted about 45 minutes. During the film session, Udoka said they reviewed what went well last season and the areas they need to work on.
Udoka discussed the benefits of having two courts and how it is easier to move from one area to another at the new training facility. Reed Sheppard also spoke to the media today and emphasized that he understands he is a rookie and that he will need to earn his place.
When drafting a player, you want them to have this type of attitude, especially when your team is as deep as the Rockets will be this season. Sheppard even said during media day that he will do whatever it takes to earn playing time.
The media will have the opportunity to interview more players tomorrow after practice. Rockets On SI will provide the latest updates from day two of training camp.
