Houston Rockets Unveil Their New State of the Art Training Facility
On Tuesday afternoon, the Houston Rockets unveiled their new $75 million training facility. The state-of-the-art facility includes two basketball courts, advanced training and rehab facilities, as well as offices for Rockets coaches and front office staff.
The 75,000-square-foot building is three times the size of the team's current area at the Toyota Center. Rockets players have worked out at the new practice courts for several weeks. The new facility has two courts instead of the one the team has had since the Toyota Center was first built. These are just a few of the new amenities.
During Tuesday's event, the media took a tour of the facility with Rockets President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheir and spoke with Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and General Manager Rafael Stone.
In a press release from the Rockets Mr. Fertitta spoke about the new training facility.
"This has been a very important project for our franchise, " said Rockets owner Tilman J. Fertitta. "Our commitment is to provide our players, coaches, and staff with the best possible experience and opportunities to be successful."
When you first walk into the facility, you can tell how much planning and thought went into this process. At the main entrance, you see the team's championship trophies and a wall of jerseys honoring players with retired numbers.
The new facility will have double the locker room space and walk-in closets for the players. Another big difference is that all personnel, from coaches to the front office, will be on one floor. In the past, at the Toyota Center, you had the practice court on one level, coaches and the front office on another floor, and the workout area on a different floor.
The new training facility will not only make it easier for players to work out and rehab, but also for the entire organization to function on a daily basis. It features two practice courts with built-in sensors that can feed information directly to a video board next to the scoreboard.
It provides coaches with real-time information to evaluate players during practice. The workout area is twice as large and even has a mini-basketball court so players can rehab on the court.
Houston Rockets greats Hakeem Olajuwon, Rudy Tomjanovich, Calvin Murphy and Elvin Hayes were all in attendance, as were current players Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Tari Eason, Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard.
The Rockets will hold this year's training camp at the new facility. Training camp starts the first week of October from Tuesday until Friday. The Rockets hope the new facility will be the springboard to their first Playoffs appearance since 2020.
