Rockets vs. 76ers: Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Philadelphia 76ers. Here's everything you need to know.

Jan 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (5) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are turning the page quickly as they head to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers are coming off of a loss on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers, so the two days of rest should do them some good. However, they have numerous injuries to key players, including All-Stars Joel Embiid and Paul George, both of whom won't suit up for the Sixers tonight.

While the Rockets are tired coming off of last night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, they might have a shot to pull this one out if their depth can shine through and grab a win.

Here's a look at what you need to know:

Rockets vs. 76ers Information

Rockets vs. 76ers Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • C Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Philadelphia 76ers

  • PG Kyle Lowry (OUT - hip)
  • SG Paul George (OUT - knee)
  • SF Caleb Martin (QUESTIONABLE - back)
  • C Joel Embiid (OUT - knee)

Rockets vs. 76ers Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

Philadelphia 76ers

  • PG Tyrese Maxey
  • SG Jared McCain
  • SF Kelly Oubre Jr.
  • PF Guerschon Yabusele
  • C Andre Drummond

