Rockets vs. 76ers: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are turning the page quickly as they head to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Sixers are coming off of a loss on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers, so the two days of rest should do them some good. However, they have numerous injuries to key players, including All-Stars Joel Embiid and Paul George, both of whom won't suit up for the Sixers tonight.
While the Rockets are tired coming off of last night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, they might have a shot to pull this one out if their depth can shine through and grab a win.
Here's a look at what you need to know:
Rockets vs. 76ers Information
- Date: Wednesday, November 27
- Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. 76ers Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- C Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
Philadelphia 76ers
- PG Kyle Lowry (OUT - hip)
- SG Paul George (OUT - knee)
- SF Caleb Martin (QUESTIONABLE - back)
- C Joel Embiid (OUT - knee)
Rockets vs. 76ers Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
Philadelphia 76ers
- PG Tyrese Maxey
- SG Jared McCain
- SF Kelly Oubre Jr.
- PF Guerschon Yabusele
- C Andre Drummond
