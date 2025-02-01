Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
The Houston Rockets are one of the NBA’s hottest teams, but haven’t been without their fair share of lulls this season.
In a Thursday-night bout with the Grizzlies — the two teams fourth meeting of the season — the Rockets saw a slow fourth quarter, eventually falling 120-119 in missing the last shot of the game. Houston had so far beaten Memphis three times this season, and was looking for the sweep coming off four-straight wins against some of the best teams in the league.
Center Alperen Sengun — who was named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career just yesterday — missed the game with a left calf contusion. It was the first time he’s missed a game all season, and came at a time where the Rockets desperately needed his creativity and play-making down the stretch.
Now, Houston is looking to rebound against the down Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT. While Brooklyn has recently entered into a rebuild — owning one of the worst records in the league — it still won’t be a walk in the park for Houston.
Here are injury reports for both teams ahead of Saturday’s matchups:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Alperen Sengun — Questionable: Left calf contusion
Jabari Smith Jr. — Out: Left metacarpal fracture
Brooklyn Nets injuries:
Bojan Bogdanovic — Out: Left foot recovery
Noah Clowney — Out: Left ankle sprain
Cameron Johnson — Out: Right ankle sprain
Maxwell Lewis — Left tibia fracture
De’Anthony Melton — Out: Left ACL tear
Cam Thomas — Out: Left hamstring strain
On the Rockets’ end, Sengun remains questionable with his calf contusion. While it isn’t likely to be a long-term injury, they’d certainly like to get him back in the lineup and revved up as soon as possible with a tough stretch of games coming up.
Additionally, forward Jabari Smith Jr. remains out with a hand injury suffered in shootaround weeks ago. He’s trending towards an early March return date, with his injury positively not requiring surgery.
The Nets remain one of the more hampered teams in the association, with top contributors in Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas both out tonight, as well as a host of up-and-coming role players and veterans.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.