Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report
Tonight, the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors will face off in the next chapter of an already storied rivalry.
The Rockets have somewhat flipped the script, making the Playoffs for the first time since 2020 as the No. 2 seed in the West. Armed with first-time All-Star Alperen Sengun, wily veterans in Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, as well as a host of talented young players like Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. and more, they’re ready to run the Western Conference gauntlet.
The first step of that will be taking down Golden State, who have long pained Houston dating back to James Harden’s days leading the franchise. The Dubs are still armed with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, but have numerous other new faces, including star Jimmy Butler.
Golden State earned the No. 7 seed after taking down Memphis in initial NBA Play-In action.
Suffice it to say, Sunday’s contest won’t be easy.
They’ll be the final Game 1 in a two-day slate, and are sure to offer fireworks on both offense and defense. Here are the injury reports for both teams:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Jock Landale — Out: Right knee contusion
Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Right ankle impingement
Golden State Warriors injuries:
Stephen Curry — Available: Right thumb
Gary Payton II — Available: Left thumb
Both the Warriors and Rockets are two of the teams more fortunate to enter the postseason with a majority of their core’s healthy.
Houston will be without playable pieces in Jae’Sean Tate and Jock Landale. And while they’d certainly rather have their squad fully healthy, they’re not back-breaking hits ahead of a vitally important series.
The Warriors will be a full-go, with superstar Stephen Curry, as well as staunch defender Gary Payton II, both nursing thumb injuries, but available.
The two teams tip off at 9:30 p.m. tonight.