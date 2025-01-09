Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Grizzlies: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Memphis Grizzlies. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots the ball as Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shoots the ball as Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets will look to continue the good vibes on the win streak as they head to Tennessee to face the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Rockets beat the Grizzlies back on Oct. 25 for their first win of the season, but both teams have risen to the top of the Western Conference standings just behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for second and third place.

This game could go a long way in terms of how the two teams finish at the end of the year.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Information

  • Date: Thursday, Jan. 9
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • PF Tari Eason (QUESTIONABLE - lower leg)
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)

Memphis Grizzlies

  • SF Vince Williams Jr. (OUT - ankle)
  • SF Desmond Bane (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
  • PF Santi Aldama (OUT - ankle)
  • PG Marcus Smart (OUT - finger)
  • PG Ja Morant (OUT - shoulder)

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Memphis Grizzlies

  • PG Scotty Pippen Jr.
  • SG John Konchar
  • SF Desmond Bane
  • PF Jaren Jackson Jr.
  • C Zach Edey

