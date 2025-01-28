Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Hawks: Game Preview, How to Watch

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Atlanta Hawks. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 10, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are on the second night of a back-to-back as they visit the Atlanta Hawks in their annual trip to State Farm Arena.

This game is a rescheduling from the original Jan. 11 meeting that was postponed due to a snow storm in the Atlanta area.

The Hawks are also coming off a game last night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, so it could come down to each team's depth to determine who comes out on top tonight.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Rockets vs. Hawks Information

  • Date: Tuesday, Jan. 28
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
  • Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Rockets vs. Hawks Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)
  • SG Cam Whitmore (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Atlanta Hawks

  • PG Kobe Bufkin (OUT - shoulder)
  • SF Jalen Johnson (OUT - shoulder)
  • C Cody Zeller (OUT - personal reasons)
  • SF De'Andre Hunter (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
  • PF Zaccharie Risacher (QUESTIONABLE - adductor)
  • PF Larry Nance Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - hand)
  • PG Trae Young (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)

Rockets vs. Hawks Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Atlanta Hawks

  • PG Vit Krejci
  • SG Dyson Daniels
  • SF De'Andre Hunter
  • PF Larry Nance Jr.
  • C Onyeka Okongwu

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager who has been with On SI since 2021. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20.

Home/News