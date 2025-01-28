Rockets vs. Hawks: Game Preview, How to Watch
The Houston Rockets are visiting the Atlanta Hawks. Here's everything you need to know.
The Houston Rockets are on the second night of a back-to-back as they visit the Atlanta Hawks in their annual trip to State Farm Arena.
This game is a rescheduling from the original Jan. 11 meeting that was postponed due to a snow storm in the Atlanta area.
The Hawks are also coming off a game last night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, so it could come down to each team's depth to determine who comes out on top tonight.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Rockets vs. Hawks Information
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 28
- Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
- Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Rockets vs. Hawks Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)
- SG Cam Whitmore (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
Atlanta Hawks
- PG Kobe Bufkin (OUT - shoulder)
- SF Jalen Johnson (OUT - shoulder)
- C Cody Zeller (OUT - personal reasons)
- SF De'Andre Hunter (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
- PF Zaccharie Risacher (QUESTIONABLE - adductor)
- PF Larry Nance Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - hand)
- PG Trae Young (QUESTIONABLE - hamstring)
Rockets vs. Hawks Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
Atlanta Hawks
- PG Vit Krejci
- SG Dyson Daniels
- SF De'Andre Hunter
- PF Larry Nance Jr.
- C Onyeka Okongwu
