Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Houston will look face an Eastern Conference opponent in the struggling Pacers tonight.

Nov 18, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Despite a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, the Houston Rockets remain one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

With six wins in their last seven tries, they’ve vaulted to No. 4 in the Western Conference. While Jalen Green’s production has taken a slight dip from the highs earlier in the season, the rest of the team has stepped up.

The bench duo of Amen Thompson and Tari Eason have become a force on both ends, and players like Green, Fred VanVleet, Alperen Sengun and more can lead the offense on any given night.

For now, the Rockets sit in one of the West’s coveted Playoffs spots. But they’ll need to beat teams like the Pacers with consistency to hold onto their spot.

Both teams could be without key players tonight:

Rockets Injuries:

N’Faly Dante — Out: G League

Jalen Green — Questionable: Illness

Cam Whitmore — Questionable: Left Knee Soreness

Pacers Injuries:

Johnny Furphy — Questionable: Left Hand Injury

Isaiah Jackson — Out: Right Achilles Tear

Andrew Nembhard — Out: Left Patellofemoral Inflammation

Aaron Nesmith — Out: Left Ankle Sprain

Tristen Newton — Questionable: G League

Ben Sheppard — Questionable: Left Oblique Strain

Myles Turner — Questionable: Right Calf Soreness

Jarace Walker — Questionable: Ilness

James Wiseman— Questionable: Left Achilles Tear

For a mid-November game, the combined injury report for Houston and Indiana is a lengthy one. 

On Houston’s end, Jalen Green is questionable with an illness, as is Cam Whitmore with knee soreness.

James Wiseman, Isaiah Jackson and Andrew Nembhard are all out, with Myles Turner, Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker being questionable. All of those are rotational-level players, with Turner and Nembhard being two of the team’s top contributors.

The Rockets and Pacers tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight.

