Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report
Despite a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, the Houston Rockets remain one of the hottest teams in the NBA.
With six wins in their last seven tries, they’ve vaulted to No. 4 in the Western Conference. While Jalen Green’s production has taken a slight dip from the highs earlier in the season, the rest of the team has stepped up.
The bench duo of Amen Thompson and Tari Eason have become a force on both ends, and players like Green, Fred VanVleet, Alperen Sengun and more can lead the offense on any given night.
For now, the Rockets sit in one of the West’s coveted Playoffs spots. But they’ll need to beat teams like the Pacers with consistency to hold onto their spot.
Both teams could be without key players tonight:
Rockets Injuries:
N’Faly Dante — Out: G League
Jalen Green — Questionable: Illness
Cam Whitmore — Questionable: Left Knee Soreness
Pacers Injuries:
Johnny Furphy — Questionable: Left Hand Injury
Isaiah Jackson — Out: Right Achilles Tear
Andrew Nembhard — Out: Left Patellofemoral Inflammation
Aaron Nesmith — Out: Left Ankle Sprain
Tristen Newton — Questionable: G League
Ben Sheppard — Questionable: Left Oblique Strain
Myles Turner — Questionable: Right Calf Soreness
Jarace Walker — Questionable: Ilness
James Wiseman— Questionable: Left Achilles Tear
For a mid-November game, the combined injury report for Houston and Indiana is a lengthy one.
On Houston’s end, Jalen Green is questionable with an illness, as is Cam Whitmore with knee soreness.
James Wiseman, Isaiah Jackson and Andrew Nembhard are all out, with Myles Turner, Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker being questionable. All of those are rotational-level players, with Turner and Nembhard being two of the team’s top contributors.
The Rockets and Pacers tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight.
